Former Gordmans parking lot used for Harvesters food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Harvesters held its monthly food distribution Tuesday morning in the former Gordmans parking lot.

The move was made because hospitals are now using the Stormont Vail Events Center for the next several months.

The Food Distribution program is held on the first Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. and the distribution is based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Harvesters distribute about 30 thousand pounds of food each month, fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, and bread will still be first come, first serve.

Harvesters is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and The Central Topeka TurnAround Team.

