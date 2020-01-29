Former White House Press Secretary is keynote speaker at Kansas Chamber Dinner

The Kansas Chamber held their annual Dinner at the Stormont Vail Events Center Tuesday evening. Keynote speaker for the event was former White House press secretary, Ari Fleischer. Fleischer was the primary spokesperson for President George Bush and delivered the daily White House briefings from 2001 to 2003. The vision of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce is to make Kansas a top state to do business, focusing on creating a more positive business climate that allows for more jobs and economic growth in our communities. The 2020 Chamber Dinner was sponsored by Evergy. Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President, gave the Welcome, Terry Bassham, Evergy CEO was the presenting Sponsor and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly gave an update on the Kansas Economy. Tara Dimick, Envista Credit Union, introduced Keynote Speaker Ari Fleischer. BG Products Inc. won the Ad Astra Award.