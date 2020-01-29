Former White House Press Secretary is keynote speaker at Kansas Chamber Dinner

Tabatha Rosproy, a preschool teacher at the Cumbernauld Little Vikes early learning classroom in Winfield, was named the 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year by the Department of Education. Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson made the announcement at during the Kansas Teacher of the Year banquet at the Marriott Hotel. Tabatha, a graduate of Southwestern College, began her career as an early childhood teacher at the Heartland Programs Head Start in Salina in 2010. She became an early childhood special education teacher at the Winfield Early Learning Center in 2014. She is currently working on obtaining her master’s degree in education, English as a secondary or other language from Fort Hays State University. She works in an intergenerational classroom at a Winfield retirement village and nursing home. The program serves at-risk, special education and typically developing students. Rosproy is involved in several leadership roles and professional organizations, and she has received several awards and recognition, including Winfield USD 465 Rookie Teacher of the Year in 2015. She will receive the use of a rental car from Enterprise Rent-a-Car for Kansas Teacher of the Year travel.