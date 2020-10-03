Freedom is Not Free ride to benefit WWII Monument in Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial organization held their annual Freedom is not Free ride Saturday morning. The ride started in Gage Park at 11:00 a.m. at 10th and Gage and will end at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and auction items.

“The proceeds from this ride will help fund the WWII Monument in the Gage Park Memorial,” said Bruce Couch, Gage Park Memorial board member. “We are trying to raise $75,000 for the monument. Today we have over 50 riders and with the turnout we had today it looks like we will get there.”