Freedom ride held Saturday at Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial organization held their annual Freedom is not Free ride Saturday morning. The ride left Gage Park, 10th and Gage at 11:00 a.m. and will ended at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and auction items.

“We are here for the Freedom is not Free rode today. All the money raised will go towards the Vietnam Memorial here at Gage Park.” Darlene Lillo, ride organizer.

The proceeds from this ride will help fund the Vietnam War Monument in the Gage Park Memorial.

