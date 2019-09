The Washburn University Volleyball team begins a new season ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division II. This weekend they will host their Invitational Tournament in Lee Arena. Their first game for the Tournament was against William Jewell, where the Ichabods won 3 sets to 0. Friday evening they will host Texas Women's University. Saturday the Ichabods will play against Quincy at 11:30 a.m. before closing out the weekend against Central Washington at 3:30 p.m. See more photos here.