Friends of Evergy Plaza holds first social to recognize contributors

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Friends of Evergy Plaza held its first social event of the season Thursday evening to recognize major donors and contributors to the Plaza.

“Tonight we have gathered donors that helped make this plaza a reality and we want to introduce the Friends of Evergy Plaza organization,” said Vince Frye, chairman of Friends of Evergy Plaza. “We are going to have a social event and introduce 10 new musicals to the Cross Roads Fountain.”

Members support the Evergy Plaza financially and through volunteering for events. By becoming a member, you receive Friends of Evergy Plaza merchandise, insider updates, discounts for ticketed events, special parking and invitations to member events.

Memberships are available on the Evergy Plaza website.

The Evergy Plaza was developed and is owned by the Downtown Topeka Foundation and is managed by Spectra Venue Management. Construction was finished in April of 2020, but many events were delayed until the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic.