Friends of the Topeka Zoo goes virtual with Roar & Pour Wine Fest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to the coronavirus, the Friends of the Topeka Zoo is having its 4th Annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest online this year.

The art pieces available for auction were selected by DeAna Morrison of Amused Art Gallery in the NOTO Arts District. The art pieces were a collaboration with local artists and several zoo animals that create one of a kind art pieces that will be available to bid on the night of the event.

“We are going virtual this year. This is something we have never done before,” Shelby Revelle, Development Manager Friends of the Topeka Zoo Development Manager, said. “You can bid right on the Facebook event page and you can go to the Topeka Zoo web site to join the raffle.”

To bid on the auction items or to join the raffle go to the Topeka Zoo website or the Roar & Pour Wine Fest Facebook page. The event starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.