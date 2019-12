Frozen Jr. is a Topeka Civic Theatre play with a cast of young and talented players. The play is currently showing from Dec. 6th through Dec. 22nd at 7:00 pm. Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life on stage. The show features all of the from the animated film. To see a schedule for Frozen Jr. got to https://topekacivictheatre.com/frozen-jr-2-more-performances/