Fuzion School of Dance braves the heat for 15th annual dance recital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Fuzion School of Dance held a dance recital Saturday afternoon at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka.

“We had to cancel our recital in May,” Kelly Quy said, Fuzion School of Dance Dance owner/operator. “We rescheduled our recital for today at Evergy Plaza so we could social distance.”

Fuzion School of Dance teaches several types of dance including tap, jazz, hip-hop, ballet and contemporary. Students range in age from three years old to adults.

Saturday’s recital was their 15th annual dance recital.

Recitals were held at 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Fuzion School of Dance is located 118 NW Elm Row Ave.