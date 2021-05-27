Fuzion School of Dance performs ‘A Time to Shine’ at the Topeka Performing Arts Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fuzion School of Dance performed their spring dance recital ‘A Time to Shine’ Thursday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The dance school was founded in 2005 by Kelly Quy with a goal to share her love of the performing arts by building a studio where dancers can come to dance, compete, learn and make friends, while creating wonderful, lifelong memories.

Fuzion School of Dance promotes discipline, creativity and self-confidence by teaching individuals of all ages the art of movement.

You can find more information about the Fuzion School of Dance by clicking here.