GALLERY: Hayden Catholic High School begins fall classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High School started the fall semester on Tuesday with half day classes.

Students will have their temperatures checked when they enter the school building and proceed directly to their assigned classrooms where desks are placed six feet apart, according to the school principal. Wednesday will also be a half day and Thursday will begin full day classes for the school.

















Hayden Principal James Sandstrom said he was happy to have kids back in the building.

“We are excited to welcome our students back for a half day today and tomorrow,” Sandstrom said. “On Thursday we will have full block classes. You can’t see the kids excitement in their mouths but you can see it in their eyes. The kids did a nice job of social distancing before coming in to the school.”