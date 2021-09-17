Garden Glow features illuminated annuals, larger-than-life flowers and lighted displays

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ward-Meade Garden Glow is now open at the Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden. The Garden Glow replaces other events at the Ward-Meade Park that would require close contact with large groups of people.

The Garden Glow features lighted displays, illuminated flowers and seasonal plants, larger-than-life flowers and lighted displays.

The event runs Sept. 17th to Oct. 3rd at Old Prairie Town, 124 NW Fillmore, 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly. Admission is a $5 donation. Children age five and under are free.