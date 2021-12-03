Gary’s Berries adds a Christmas light show for 2021

GRANTVILLE KS. (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries has added a Christmas light show for this year.

Guests are welcomed by giant Nutcrackers standing tall at the entrance, followed by a 32-foot animated Christmas tree that makes the Red Barn come to life.

There is a mischievous Grinch trying to steal Christmas and as you enter into the canopy of trees you will be mesmerized by the lights as high and low as your eyes can see. Of course we can’t forget the reason for the season, “The Greatest Gift”. Guests can travel along the canopy of lights and listen to how Jesus came into this world on a dark and cold night.

Be sure to bring a camera. Candy Cane Lane is where you will find many opportunities to take family photos. Be it a giant swing, a life size Christmas greeting card or visiting the land of ‘Frozen’ – you won’t want to miss taking your holiday family photos.

Gary’s Berries is open on:

Friday – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday – 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for other dates and times for Gary’s Berries.