The TopCon Pop Expo is being held at the Stormont Vail Events center over the weekend. TopCon is the original Northeast Kansas Pop Culture Exposition and is in it's 6th year. TopCon has exhibitors from The Walking Dead, Cartoon Caricatures Artists, Harry Potter Merchandise, a Paranormal team from Kansas City, Gamers Heaven, and more. Topcon will be open on Saturday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sunday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.