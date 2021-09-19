Gary’s Berries is now open for the Fall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka of Highway 24, is now open to the public.
“Opening weekend has been extremely hot, so it’s a bit slow. We put up a new exit building this year, we moved the corn pit into the shade area. The heat has caused a lot of opportunities, but we have plenty of pumpkins, the corn maze is going well, wagon rides are going well.” Gary Starr, owner/operator of Gary’s Berries.
Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including,
- A Corn Maze
- Cornball & Stick Horse Games
- Bunnyville
- Jumping Pillows
- Pig Races
- Corn Pit
- Large Tube Swing
- Two 20′ Tube Slides
- Jungle Gym
- Wagon Rides
- Corn Train
- Pony Rides
- Basketball
- Tetherball
- Pumpkins & Gourds
- Cornhole
- Pumpkin Bowling
- Giant Rocking Chair
Gary’s Berries is open from September 17th – October 30th., Fri. Sat. & Sun. near Grantville.
Click here for dates, times and tickets.