Gary’s Berries is now open for the Fall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka of Highway 24, is now open to the public.

“Opening weekend has been extremely hot, so it’s a bit slow. We put up a new exit building this year, we moved the corn pit into the shade area. The heat has caused a lot of opportunities, but we have plenty of pumpkins, the corn maze is going well, wagon rides are going well.” Gary Starr, owner/operator of Gary’s Berries.

Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including,

  • A Corn Maze
  • Cornball & Stick Horse Games
  • Bunnyville
  • Jumping Pillows
  • Pig Races
  • Corn Pit
  • Large Tube Swing
  • Two 20′ Tube Slides
  • Jungle Gym
  • Wagon Rides
  • Corn Train
  • Pony Rides
  • Basketball
  • Tetherball
  • Pumpkins & Gourds
  • Cornhole
  • Pumpkin Bowling
  • Giant Rocking Chair

Gary’s Berries is open from September 17th – October 30th., Fri. Sat. & Sun. near Grantville.

Click here for dates, times and tickets.

