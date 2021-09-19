Gary’s Berries is now open for the Fall

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries, located 8 miles east of Topeka of Highway 24, is now open to the public.

“Opening weekend has been extremely hot, so it’s a bit slow. We put up a new exit building this year, we moved the corn pit into the shade area. The heat has caused a lot of opportunities, but we have plenty of pumpkins, the corn maze is going well, wagon rides are going well.” Gary Starr, owner/operator of Gary’s Berries.

Gary’s Berries provides fun activities for the entire family, including,

A Corn Maze

Cornball & Stick Horse Games

Bunnyville

Jumping Pillows

Pig Races

Corn Pit

Large Tube Swing

Two 20′ Tube Slides

Jungle Gym

Wagon Rides

Corn Train

Pony Rides

Basketball

Tetherball

Pumpkins & Gourds

Cornhole

Pumpkin Bowling

Giant Rocking Chair

Gary’s Berries is open from September 17th – October 30th., Fri. Sat. & Sun. near Grantville.

Click here for dates, times and tickets.