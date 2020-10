TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gary’s Berries Pumpkin Patch, located east of Topeka in Grantville, offers a wide variety of Fall fun for the entire family.

Gary’s Berries offers a huge pumpkin patch where you can pick your own pumpkin, a corn maze, a goat mountain with live goats, a corn pit for kids to play in, a chain saw carver, an evening light show, wagon rides and more.

Gary’s Berries is open weekends until October 31st. Click here for more information about Gary’s Berries.