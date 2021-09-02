Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy brings laughs to Prairie Band Casino

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Larry The Cable Guy stopped in at the Prairie Band Casino Thursday evening to deliver his comedy routine about life in America.

Daniel Lawrence Whitney, a.ka., Larry The Cable Guy, grew up in Pawnee City, Nebraska. His career started in radio in the early 1990s when he made regular radio appearances on a nationally syndicated program.

He was one of the original Blue Collar Comedy Tour troupes that also included Bill Engvall, Ron White and Jeff Foxworthy.

He adopted the catchphrase, “Git-R-Done!” because of his redneck appearance and his thick Southern accent, and often referring to stories about his family.



He has released seven comedy albums, of which three have been certified gold by the RIAA and has starred in three Blue Collar Comedy Tour–related films, as well as movies, Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector, Delta Farce, and Witless Protection, as well as voicing Mater in the Cars movies.



In 2010 he starred in History Channels, Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy, in which he explored the country and immersed himself in different lifestyles, jobs, and hobbies.

Opening for Larry the Cable Guy was upcoming comedian Nick Hoff. Nick has been on MTV and can often be seen in commercials for Miller Lite, Pepsi and Amazon. Nick was hand-picked by Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy to open for them on their critically acclaimed “We’ve Been Thinking” Tour.