Gov. Laura Kelly hosts Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly hosted a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the state capitol in Topeka on Monday.

The socially-distanced indoor event was limited to ten in-person participants and included a menorah-lighting ceremony and remarks from Gov. Kelly. The event was broadcasted live for Kansas families that wanted to be a part of the celebration.

This year’s Hanukah Celebration recognized front line workers during the pandemic. Shaina Tabakh, Stormont Vail Health Speech Pathologist, was invited by the Governor to light the candles on the Menorah.



“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Zalman Tiechtel of KU Chabad, one of the organizers of the event. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”



For the past 15 years, Chabad centers across the state of Kansas have joined together each December to host a Hanukkah menorah lighting at the Kansas state capitol. Governors from across the political spectrum joined this event over the years, highlighting the unique contributions that the Jewish community bring to our great state of Kansas.

For the first time ever, Chabad centers of Kansas launched an incredible feat that has never happened before in Kansas history. On Monday, “Hanukkah Live” was launched live to hundreds of Jewish Kansans from across the entire state to kindle the Hanukkah lights.