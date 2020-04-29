Gov. Laura Kelly shares thoughts on 2020 legislative session, medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, state budget

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly shared her thoughts on the 2020 legislative session that left Topeka early.

“The Legislative Coordinating Committee decided they would not reconvene on April 27th, they will have to come back sometime in the near future though,” Kelly said.

While the session did end early, Kelly said there is still a chance legislators will still review certain bills.

“The possibility of medicaid expansion still exists this session as well as legalizing medical marijuana in Kansas,” Kelly said.

She also elaborated on budget, sharing her plan to help with the current shortfall.

“We are in talks with the federal government to help with our budget shortfall, there is no doubt the federal government will have to step up,” Kelly said. “We have significantly reduced the amount of money we have taken out of the Bank of KDOT and plan to continue doing so until we close the bank of KDOT in fiscal 2023.”