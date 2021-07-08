Governor Kelly announces major highway projects for eastern Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced 8 new highway projects for eastern Kansas. The projects are part of the IKE Highway program passed by the Kansas Legislature in 2020.

The announcement was held at Evergy Plaza.

“Today we are investing $297 million dollars to construct 8 highway modernization and expansion projects in eastern Kansas,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Projects selected for eastern Kansas are,

Polk Quincy Viaduct in Shawnee County – $234 million dollars

US-400 in Cherokee County – $6 million dollars

US-400 in Greenwood County – $6 million dollars

US-40 in Douglas County – $12 million dollars

US-169 in Neosho County – $6 million dollars

US-169 in Neosho County – $6 million dollars

K-7 in Bourbon County – $13 million dollars

K-7 in Crawford County – $14 million dollars

IKE is a 10-year $9.9 billion dollar program that addresses highways, bridges, public transit, aviation, short-line rail and bike/pedestrian needs across Kansas. The program and associated projects are focused on making roads safer, supporting economic growth and creating more options and resources for Kansans and their communities.

IKE legislation requires at least $8 million to be invested in each county across Kansas. This $8 million Promise to Kansans will be made up of investments in highway preservation, highway expansion and modernization, aviation, transit, rail, bicycle/pedestrian projects and others that address technology and economic development.