Governor Kelly calls for special session at State House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly called for a special legislative session Wednesday to address the Emergency Powers Act.

The session will give lawmakers a chance to redo legislation that was debated, voted on, and written that did not address reasonable concerns and bring KEMA (the Kansas Emergency Management Act) in line with present circumstances.

Chair of the Judiciary Committee Fred Patton said this is a way to readdress the Emergency Powers Act after the end of session.

“It’s a special session just dealing with those issues,” Patton said. “We are trying to come up with a compromise with the Governor. The Governor is supportive with what we have come up with so far.”