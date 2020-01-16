Governor Kelly marches for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly participated in the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King March and Celebration on Thursday at the State Capital. The march symbolizes Dr. Martin Luther King’s March on Washington D.C. in 1963. The march was held to advocate for civil and economic rights of African Americans. It was at this march Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in which he called for an end to racism. Thursday’s March coincides with several upcoming events this week celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, which is on January 15th. Keynote speaker for the celebration was Dr. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Kansas Secretary of administration.