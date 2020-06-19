Governor Kelly proclaims June 19th as National Freedom Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday declaring June 19 as National Freedom Day for the state of Kansas.

“We are going to mark a very important day in our country. Juneteenth is not just a day to celebrate the end of slavery in our country, it is an opportunity to recognize our nations conflicting history,” Kelly said. “I will convene a commission to find and present policy actions my administration can take on issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas.”

Members of the family and friends of Juneteenth Celebration in the Park Hillcrest Community Center were present to accept the proclamation.

June 19th is celebrated as Juneteenth or Freedom Day. Juneteenth is an unofficial American holiday celebrated annually on the 19th of June. The day commemorates Union general Gordon Granger’s reading of federal orders in Texas, on June 19, 1865, proclaiming all slaves were now free.