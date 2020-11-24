Governor Kelly receives award for Public Policy Maker of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly was recognized as the Public Health Policy Maker of the year by the Kansas Public Health Association.

“The Kansas Public Health Association is the group that works behind the scenes collecting data, making sure our health system is working. I’ve been a strong proponent of our public health professionals and using their expertise in mitigating this virus. I was immersed in Public Health when I was the ranking member of the Public Health and Welfare Committee while in the Senate,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

The Kansas Public Health Association is a professional association for Kansas public health practitioners, professionals, and advocates. As a voice for public health, KPHA provides a forum for individuals and organizations to work collectively to ensure Kansas enjoy healthy lives.

