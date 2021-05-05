Governor Kelly signs Proclamation for National Travel and Tourism week in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Kelly signed a proclamation today in Kay’s Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo proclaiming the week of May 2nd – 8th as National travel and tourism week in Kansas.

“Most of you know I have a special connection to tourism. Through my former job as Executive Director of Kansas Recreation and Parks, I worked closely with a number of our agencies to build facilities in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly. “We all know that tourism is a significant economic driver in our state. It supports jobs, it injects dollars into our economy and promote outdoor recreation and physical activity.”

“Travel and Tourism within Kansas generated more than 11.8 billion dollars in direct and indirect output, including 7.3 billion dollars spent directly by travelers.”