Governor Laura Kelly participates in symbolic march around the state house, signs Proclamation for MLK Jr. day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly participated in the annual symbolic march around the State Capital Thursday morning.

In 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King jr. led a march in Washington D.C. to show support for major civil rights legislation that was pending in Congress.

The traditional march around the Kansas Statehouse began at the south steps and continued to the visitor’s center on the north entrance.

The march was led by Governor Laura Kelly, members of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, an assembly of legislators, and members of the Washburn Rural High School drumline. The march culminated with Governor Kelly signing the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. proclamation in the first-floor rotunda at 12:00 noon.

Stacey Knoell, Executive Director of the Kansas African-American Affairs Commission, gave the welcome

Dr. Beryl New, Chair of the Kansas African-American Affairs Commission, gave the opening remarks

Governor Laura Kelly gave remarks and signed a Proclamation, Proclaiming January 17th, 2022, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Washburn Rural High School Army JROTC provided the colors.