Governor Laura Kelly participates in KSNT town hall meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly participated in a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at the statehouse.

Gov. Kelly answered questions from the public regarding the unemployment issues in Kansas, the extended stay at home order, procedures on how to lift the stay at home order when the time comes, the CARES Act unemployment checks, how businesses will open after the stay at home order is lifted, absentee ballots for the upcoming election and replenishing the personal protection equipment in Kansas.

The town hall meeting also included Senator Jerry Moran and Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino. The town hall meeting was moderated by KSNT Political Analyst Bob Beatty.