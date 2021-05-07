Great Overland Station is now owned by Shawnee County Parks and Rec

TOPEKA (KSNT) – In July 2020 the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners accepted ownership of Great Overland Station from Railroad Heritage, Inc.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places as the Union Pacific Railroad Passenger Depot. The station will now be managed by Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

The historic building was built in 1927 as a Union Pacific railroad passenger station.

Union Pacific Corporation donated the station to Railroad Heritage, Inc. in 1988 and the Great Overland Station Project Team was established to direct efforts to preserve the station and transform it into a museum.

In 1992, the group Railroad Heritage, Inc., also known as Topeka Railroad Days, Inc. took possession and the station was extensively rehabilitated from 2000 to 2002 and is now a railroad heritage museum.

The Great Overland Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.