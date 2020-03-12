Great Plains Youth Leadership Conference provides direction for future leaders

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The 2020 Great Plains Leadership Conference is being held over Spring Break at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning & Careers (TCALC) school, 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr. The conference has been held each year since 2014. Twenty four area high school students from Manhattan, Topeka, Leavenworth and Kansas City were in attendance. The goal of the conference is to instill an understanding of the basic traits and characteristics it takes to be an effective leader. The Keynote speaker at Thursday’s conference was Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. Other speakers during the two day conference included, Roger Aeschliman, Army National Guard (ret), Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, Senior Vice President for Stragety GTP, John Curatola, US Marine Corps, (ret), Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent, Kansas Highway Patrol among others. The Conference is sponsored by the Topeka Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars.









































































