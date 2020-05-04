Greater Topeka Chamber CEO sees bright future for community

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce CEO, Matt Pivarnik and Yesy Lawrence, Greater Topeka Partnership HR Leader, explain how the GTP has endured the past eight weeks working from home. Lawrence says, “We have had our staff working from home and now we will be doing a staggered return”.

Matt Pivarnik states, “Everything the partnership does ties back to economic prosperity”. This has been very devastating and horrific to our small businesses. Topeka is poised to make a great comeback and Topeka as a community has one of the highest abilities to come out of this recession”.

The Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) serves as the umbrella agency of eight distinct efforts that support the enhancement of economic development and quality of life in Topeka and Shawnee County. They include:

Greater Topeka Chamber, GO Topeka, 712 Innovations, Momentum 2022, Downtown Topeka Inc., Visit Topeka Inc., Entrepreneurial and Minority Business Development and FORGE.