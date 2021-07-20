Greater Topeka Partnership holds annual meeting to recognize community leaders

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held its annual meeting Tuesday afternoon at Evergy Plaza. The afternoon included a social hour, business networking, a beer garden, food trucks and live entertainment by Spirit of 3, Maria the Mexican and Oceanside Hotels.

“This year’s annual meeting is different than anything we’ve ever done before. I almost feel like I’m at a party and not a business meeting,” said Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO. “We are going to be heavy on celebration, heavy on complimenting the community on their resiliency and we are going to have three bands playing here today.”

Emcee’s for the afternoon were Curtis Sneden, Topeka Chamber President; S.J. Hazim, Ad Astra Clothing Co. and Danielle Norwood, radio personality for Alpha Media.

During the outdoor meeting, GTP recognized several local leaders for their continued support and work in the Topeka community. Those recognized were:

Award of Excellence: Martha Piland

Martha Piland Award of Excellence: Del Metrius and Manny Herron

Del Metrius and Manny Herron Award of Excellence: Local Elected Leaders

Local Elected Leaders Award of Excellence: Vince Frye

Vince Frye Award of Excellence: Dusty Nichols

Dusty Nichols Award of Excellence: Lazone Gray

Lazone Gray Award of Excellence: Kent Lammers

Kent Lammers Ambassador of the Year: Jimmy Brough

Jimmy Brough Wolgast Award: Scott Hunsicker

The Wolgast Award is named in honor of former mayor, Larry Wolgast. This award is GTP’s highest honor and is meant to be received by a leader who represents the best of Topeka’s values and has made a powerful impact in the Topeka community.