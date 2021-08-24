Greater Topeka Partnership holds golf scramble for members

 TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held a golf scramble for their members on Monday at the Topeka Country Club.

The all-day event included a shotgun-start scramble, a buffet lunch and a reception with an awards ceremony afterward.

The golf tournament was open to all Greater Topeka Partnership members and was a great networking opportunity for businesses in Topeka & Shawnee County. The tournament followed a 4-man scramble format, so golfers of all abilities could play.

Photos courtesy Jared Hitchens, Greater Topeka Partnership.

