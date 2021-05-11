Greater Topeka Partnership recognizes small businesses with awards ceremony

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership recognized local businesses, a nonprofit agency and an emerging entrepreneur for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Topeka community on Tuesday.

“There is fear, the fear is real and the fear is that we won’t get our momentum back,” said Matt Pivarnik, GTP President and CEO. “I have news for you today. We have our momentum back.”

Darlene Mitchell was the guest speaker and Pastor Delmar White was the emcee for the luncheon event.

The awards ceremony took place at the Sunflower Ballroom in the Maner Conference Center.

The 2021 award finalists are listed below.