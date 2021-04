TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership is sponsoring Downtown Restaurant Week from April 14th to 28th.

The purpose of the inaugural event is to help downtown restaurants that have suffered financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons are encouraged to dine downtown during this week to help support the restaurants, whether that be through takeout or dining in with friends and family.

Click here for more information on Downtown Restaurant week.