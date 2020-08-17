Greater Topeka Partnership’s annual golf tournament is a great way for businesses to network

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their annual Members’ Championship golf tournament Monday at the Topeka Country Club.

Stephanie Wilhelm, Director of Events for the Greater Topeka Partnership said, “Anyone who is a member of the Greater Topeka Partnership is welcome to join us each year for this tournament. This is a great way for business to network and play on the greens. We have sold out this tournament so we have two rounds with 18 teams in the morning and 18 teams in the afternoon.”

This tournament is an all-day event including a buffet lunch, a shotgun-start scramble, and a reception with awards to follow each round. There were two rounds on Monday with the morning round teeing off at 8:00 a.m. and the afternoon round teeing off at 2:00 p.m. The golf tournament was open to all Greater Topeka Partnership members.