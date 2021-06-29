GTP Women’s Forum talks about post pandemic anxiety

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership sponsored a Women’s Forum Tuesday evening at the Brownstone Event Center.

The forum focused on Women’s health and how to deal with the anxiety of the recent pandemic. The forum was moderated by Glenda Washington, Chief Equity & Opportunity Officer with the GTP.

“Today I have the opportunity to share with the ladies, tools and techniques on relaxing, and reconnecting with their loved ones. COVID has knocked us off our game and people are having anxiety, hanging out with people and I’m going to help them.” Phelicia Glass, Clinical Social Work/Therapist

The evening featured women-owned business vendors, socializing, and a message from Clinical Social Worker and Therapist Philicia Glass. Glass, MSW, LSCSW, GCCA-C, FAAGC, CSOTP, is a Clinical Social Work/Therapist in Topeka and specializes in anger management and adolescent Grief through her private practice.