GTP’s Momentum 2022 coming back strong after pandemic slowdown

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and Forge Topeka held a reception Tuesday evening at the Brownstone Event Center in north Topeka to recognize the investors that help promote the Momentum 2022 initiative.

With the pandemic coming to an end, GTP is looking to bring Momentum 2022 back to the forefront and continue the mission and purpose of the organization.

“Tonight is a little about celebrating and also a checkpoint,” said Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO. “There a lot of our stakeholders invested in the community. We want to thank our investors for everything they do.”

Keith Warta, GTP Board President, said they’ve increased health and wages in the community.

“I want to thank our investors, thank you for your time, and your talents, because that is the momentum that is at stake here. We ask that you continue bringing the community together,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Greater Topeka Partnership.

Momentum 2022’s purpose is to ensure Topeka and Shawnee County is the prime destination in the region for talent, jobs and investment. They focus on Topeka’s strengths to enhance the enjoyment of Topeka and Shawnee County.