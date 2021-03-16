Habitat for Humanity home making progress despite inclimate weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Habitat for Humanity broke ground on three new homes in January of 2021. The homes are located at 2600, 2616 and 2626 S.W. Buchanan St.

The Topeka Habitat team spent Tuesday hand raising trusses on the Moses house at the development site. With Covid-19 restricting some of the Habitat for Humanity volunteer abilities, a group from Topeka Habitat for Humanity has been involved in the construction.

The homes have been a partnership with Kansas Secure Title, the City of Topeka and Advisors Excel. We also rely on community support and we are asking the community for support for the Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

The first home is expected to be finished in the spring of 2021 and Topeka Habitat will follow with the second home around mid-year and finish the third home by next Christmas.

Since 1984 Topeka Habitat for Humanity has built 109 houses and renovated or repaired hundreds more. Topeka Habitat for Humanity builds strong and stable neighborhoods by building strong and stable homes.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to break the cycle of poverty.

Low and medium income individuals and families need their income spent on housing that provides a decent, affordable place to thrive and build wealth through home ownership.

Safe, decent and affordable shelter plays an absolutely critical role in helping individuals and families create a new cycle, one filled with possibilities and progress.