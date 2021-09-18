Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations includes parade, street festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early on Saturday with a “Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day” parade and street festival.

This year’s halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshall is Governor Laura Kelly. Parade Princess is 9 year old Ellie Weber.

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day parade and fair were canceled due to the pandemic., so the Irish Club of Topeka decided to have a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” parade on Kansas Avenue at noon.

Proceeds from the parade will benefit the LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center in Topeka.

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center and is a community-based, nonprofit agency designed to meet the unique needs of child victims in our community.