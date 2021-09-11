‘Hand Up Stand Up Ride’ benefits veterans with PTSD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Legion Post 421 held its annual Hand Up, Stand Up motorcycle ride Saturday morning.

The ride started at the Historic Harley Davidson Motorcycle shop in central Topeka, riding throughout parts of Northeast Kansas, ending at the VFW Post-1650 where lunch was served to the riders.

The annual ride helps to fund programs at the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Ward of the Topeka VA Hospital.

The rider’s motto is, “we help veterans get back on their feet, because sometimes all you need is a small hand up, to stand up on your own”.