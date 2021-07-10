Hank Williams Jr. draws large crowd at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hank Williams Jr. rocked the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday night with his Rockabilly Country and Southern Rock Blues brand music.

The Hank Williams Jr. concert is the first major event being held at the Events Center since the recent remodel was finished in May.



Randall Hank Williams was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on May 26, 1949. In 1987, Hank, Jr. won his first of five-country music entertainer of the year awards, and the two albums released that year – Hank Live and Born To Boogie – were platinum sellers. Born To Boogie was the CMA’s album of the year in 1988, the year he won the CMA and ACM’s top entertainer prize. In 1989, he received a deal with ABC’s Monday Night Football to sing “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” to be played before each Monday’s game. Two years later, the Monday Night theme won the first of four straight Emmy Awards, and Hank, Jr. would be the singing voice of Monday Night Football for 22 years.



Hank Williams Jr. has released 56 studio albums and 25 compilation albums. He has released 109 singles and 24 music videos. Eleven of his singles have reached Number One in the United States.

Opening for Hank Williams Jr. was Country artist Tyler Farr. Tyler Farr is known for his recent hits, “Hot Mess”, “Whiskey in my Water” and “A Guy Walks Into a Bar”.