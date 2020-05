TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Hanovers Pancake House, 1034 S. Kansas Ave., sees their customer base continue to increase since the state has gone into phase 2.

Hanover’s owner Scott Albrecht, says, “We’ve got people coming back, they are starting to trickle in little by little. We are hoping phase 3 comes a little sooner so business will improve.”

“We now have a contact-less payment system where people can pay from their table”.

“We are open from 6:00 am to 2:30 pm everyday”