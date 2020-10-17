Happy Basset Barrel House celebrates grand opening with a fall festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House opened its doors in early May but never had an opportunity to celebrate a grand opening. This weekend they are celebrating with a fall festival.

The festival includes the Taqueria Mexico food truck, Poppin Squeeze truck, a balloon artist, live music by Urban Safari, a petting zoo and pumpkin patch.

The Barrel House is located at 49th and Topeka Boulevard and includes 11 acres of land, including a dog park.

The festival will continue on Sunday starting at 11:00 a.m.