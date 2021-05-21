Happy Basset Barrel House celebrates the summer with a new beer and new dog park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House is starting the summer off with a weekend blowout, including a ribbon cutting on their new dog park.

Starting Friday afternoon the Barrel House cut the ribbon on their new dog park and part of the festivities included a new beer release, “Slow Rise Saison”, live music with the classic rock bands Restless Native and Bootleg Mercy and Stumpy’s Smoked Cheese for delicious food.

“We are really excited to be opening our dog park today. This was supposed to happen last May and things have been kinda on and off for the last year.” Marne Craver, Happy Basset Brew House co-owner.

Saturday festivities will include even more beer, and music from

TIME EXPRESS

PASTENSE BLUEGRASS BAND

URBAN SAFARI

SLOPPY BUT LUCK

With food from these food trucks,

TAQUERIA MEXICO LINDO

BEHR PAWS SOUTHERN OVEN

TOD’S BBQ

The cebrations will end Sunday afternoon with live music from Nate in the evening and food from Poppin Minis.

The happy Basset Barrel House is located at 510 S.W. 49th Street.