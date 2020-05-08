Happy Basset Barrel House set to open in June

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Happy Basset Barrel House is set to open in next month.

“We have been working on this building for 2 years. We will have a lot of music events here and we can rent the entire building out for wedding receptions, graduation parties, you name it,” Eric Craver, Owner and Operator said. “Our grand opening will be June 19th & 20th.”

The new location will be at 510 SW 49th St. in Topeka.

The Cravers also operate the Happy Basset Brewery at 6044 SW 29th St., where they brew their own craft beer. A few of the craft beers they offer are Smorter, Barista Blonde, Fire Hydrant Stout, Breakfast Beer, Purebred porter and Tartberry sour beer.

Happy Basset Brewing Co. is a family-owned business with Eric Craver, Marne Craver, Jack Craver, Carolyn Craver in Topeka, Kansas. The business started in 2014 and was inspired by their two basset hounds, Gracie and Freckles.