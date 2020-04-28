Harvesters continues to fill the food need in Topeka and surrounding area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters of Topeka unloads several semi loads of food into their warehouse at 215 SE Quincy St. every week.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the demand at the Harvesters food distribution has increased significantly.

“We have seen a 40% increase in the number of people they are serving,” Amy Pinger, Sr. Community Engagement Manager said. “We have distributed 2 million pounds more food in the last five weeks than they did last year.”

Harvesters is a regional food bank serving a 26-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas.

It provides food and related household products to more than 760 nonprofit agencies including emergency food pantries, community kitchens, homeless shelters, children’s homes and others. Harvesters also offers education programs to increase community awareness of hunger and teach about good nutrition. Click here to find a Harvesters food distribution site.