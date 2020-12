TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Harvesters held its monthly food distribution Tuesday morning at the Stormont Vail Events Centers’ south parking lot.

“We have over 40, 000 pounds of food. We have big hams this time,” said Delores Smith, food distribution organizer. “We have about 200 cars in the parking lot and today we have 45-50 volunteers.”

The pantry is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and Central Topeka Turnaround Team.

Click here for other Harvesters Food distribution sites.