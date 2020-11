TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters of Topeka continues to see an increased need for mobile food distributions in Topeka.

The First Christian Church, located at 1880 SW Gage Blvd., was the site for Monday’s food distribution. Volunteers for Harvesters helped to sort food and distribute it to each vehicle.

Harvesters has several food distribution sites each month across Topeka and northeast Kansas. Click here for a site near you.