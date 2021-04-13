Harvesters of Topeka continues to see need for food distributions in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters of Topeka continues to provide for those in need in the Topeka area. This month Harvesters received more food than usual and asked people to come out and pick up as much as they can use. The distribution began at 9 a.m. and will continue today until all the food is gone.

“I think we have between 200 and 300 cars so far and we have a lot of good volunteers.” Delores Smith, The Central Topeka TurnAround Team coordinator.

“The last several months we have seen an increase in the number of people that come by. Today we have a huge amount of food, so I hope people come by.”

Harvesters holds its monthly food distribution on the second Tuesday of every month in the former Gordmans parking lot just west of 32nd and South Topeka Boulevard.

Harvesters distributes more than 30 thousand pounds of food each month including fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy, and bread. All are first-come, first-serve.

Harvesters is sponsored by the Topeka Bible Church and The Central Topeka TurnAround Team.

