TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters of Topeka mobile food pantry continues to fill the need for food in the Topeka community.

On Monday, Feb. 22 Harvesters delivered several pallets of food to the Salvation Army, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave. as part of their 4th Monday Mobile Food Pantry Food Distribution at the Salvation Army.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army distributed the food until the supply is gone.